Norway's Petoro should be allowed to invest in decarbonisation projects, Equinor says

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian state-owned oil and gas company Petoro should be allowed to invest in renewable power projects that help the country's petroleum industry cut CO2 emissions from production, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told a conference on Tuesday.

Petoro is a junior partner in a wide range of Norwegian oil and gas fields but does not itself operate any production.

