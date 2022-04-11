Norway's Orkla changes CEO, eyes divestments

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Orkla Chief Executive Jaan Ivar Semlitsch will step down with immediate effect to be replaced by veteran board member Nils Selte, the Norwegian producer of food and other consumer goods said on Monday.

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Orkla ORK.OL Chief Executive Jaan Ivar Semlitsch will step down with immediate effect to be replaced by veteran board member Nils Selte, the Norwegian producer of food and other consumer goods said on Monday.

The group will also become more open to disposals, partnerships or separate stock exchange listing of its businesses, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More