Norway's Orkla changes CEO, eyes divestments

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Orkla ORK.OL Chief Executive Jaan Ivar Semlitsch will step down with immediate effect to be replaced by veteran board member Nils Selte, the Norwegian producer of food and other consumer goods said on Monday.

The group will also become more open to disposals, partnerships or separate stock exchange listing of its businesses, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.