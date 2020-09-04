Norway's Orkla buys majority stake in Indian condiment business

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian consumer goods supplier Orkla ORK.OL will buy a 67.8 percent stake in Indian food group Eastern Condiments Private Limited, doubling its sales in India, Orkla said on Friday.

"With this transaction Orkla will establish a platform for further growth in India in several categories," Orkla said in a statement.

Orkla added that the deal values all the equity in Eastern, which primarily sells blended and single spices, at about 2.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($269.8 million).

($1 = 8.8945 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty Editing by David Goodman )

