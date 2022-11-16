Norway's Okea cuts 2023 oil and gas production outlook

Adds production forecast

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas producer Okea OKEA.OL said on Wednesday it had cut its output forecast for 2023 due to production problems at the recently opened Nova field.

Nova, operated by Wintershall Dea, has suffered problems with water injectors that may limit production until the end of next year, Okea said.

As a result, Okea now expects to produce between 22,000 and 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2023, down from a previous forecast of 25,000-27,000 boed but an increase from the 15,900-17,200 predicted for 2022.

"There is no indication that these issues will impact recoverable reserves from the field," Okea said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

