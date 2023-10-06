Norway's oil production seen rising 5% in 2024

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/NERIJUS ADOMAITIS

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's production of oil liquids is expected rise by 5% in 2024 compared to 2023, while natural gas output is set to increase by 1.7%, compared to this year, the government's draft budget showed on Friday.

The Nordic country became Europe's top gas supplier last year after Russia cut its exports, meeting about 30% of the European Union's gas import needs.

