EQNR

Norway's oil liquids production seen rising by 15% in 2023

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

Norway's production of oil liquids is expected to rise by 15% in 2023 as the Johan Sverdrup field is set to ramp-up output by the end of this year, the government's draft budget showed on Thursday.

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's production of oil liquids is expected to rise by 15% in 2023 as the Johan Sverdrup field is set to ramp-up output by the end of this year, the government's draft budget showed on Thursday.

Natural gas output from Europe's largest supplier was meanwhile seen at 121 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year, compared with 122 bcm expected in 2022, the document showed.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters