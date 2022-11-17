TGS

Norway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts

November 17, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Norway's oil and gas firms have raised their investment forecasts for 2022 and 2023 as more development plans are being made, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest 175.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.50 billion) in 2022, up from a forecast of 172.8 billion made in August, the SSB said.

($1 = 10.0200 Norwegian crowns)

