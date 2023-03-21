Norway's oil and gas output lag forecasts in February

March 21, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norway's crude oil output grew slightly in February from January but lagged an official forecast, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output was 1.78 million barrels per day (bpd) against 1.77 million in January and a forecast 1.83 million, the NPD said in a statement.

Natural gas output declined in February, to 353.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 356.8 mcm per day in January, lower than the forecast 358.1 mcm per day, it said.

