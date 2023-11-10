Norway's October inflation rises unexpectedly

Adds currency in 4th paragraph, detail

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate rose in October to a level higher than expected by economists, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday, adding more pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, stood at 6.0% year on year, up from 5.7% in September and exceeding the 5.6% average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank last week kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25% but said it would likely raise the cost of borrowing in December unless its monetary policy makers become "more assured that underlying inflation is on the decline".

Norway's currency, the crown, strengthened to 11.91 against the euro by 0706 GMT from 11.96 ahead of the data release. Against the dollar, the crown rose to 11.17 from 11.21.

The price of food rose by 8.5% over the 12 months since October of 2022, SSB data showed.

The central bank in September projected year-on-year core inflation for October of 6.0% and headline inflation of 4.4%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

