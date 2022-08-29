Commodities
Norway's Northern Lights in Dutch CO2 storage deal with Yara

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian CO2 storage company Northern Lights said on Monday it has signed an agreement to store emissions from fertiliser maker Yara's YAR.OL Dutch operation from early 2025.

Founded by Equinor EQNR.OL, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Shell SHEL.L, Northern Lights plans to counter climate change by injecting carbon dioxide from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

