Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian hydrogen company Nel NEL.OL is considering a spin-off and separate listing of its fueling division in 2024, which has been under review since the end of 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((agata.rybska@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.