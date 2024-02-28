Norway's Nel mulls spin-off, listing for fuelling division

Adds details from paragraph 2

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian hydrogen company Nel NEL.OL is considering a spin-off and separate listing in 2024 of its fuelling division, which has been under review since end-2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The hydrogen sector has been facing difficulties scaling-up because of a lack of subsidies and oversupply, while Nel's electrolyser unit lost an order from a significant customer.

The fuelling division, which designs, manufactures and installs hydrogen fuelling stations, has been underperforming in recent quarters.

The spun-off shares would be distributed to all existing shareholders as a dividend-in-kind.

(Reporting by Agata Rybska and Jesus Calero; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

