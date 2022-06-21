Norway's May crude oil output lags forecasts slightly, gas beats

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norway's crude oil output in May lagged official forecast, while its gas output exceeded expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in May from 1.66 million bpd in April, lagging a forecast of 1.66 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in May averaged 322.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 329.2 mcm/day in April, but above the expected 316.3 mcm/day.

The full-month gas output rose to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 9.9 bcm in April, NPD said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

