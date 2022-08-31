Norway's krone tumbles as cbank flags more foreign currency buying for wealth fund

US Markets

The Norwegian krone fell over 1% against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after the country's central bank said it would be buying more foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund.

Norway's krone was last down 0.9% against the euro EURNOK= to 9.9001, briefly hitting its lowest level against the single currency since Aug. 10.

Against the dollar, the krone was down 0.9% to 9.8821, hitting its lowest level in over a month.

The Norges Bank said it plans to exchange 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($355.41 million) per day into foreign currency, up from 1.5 billion per day in August, which will in turn be invested abroad by the $1.2 trillion wealth fund, already the world's largest.

