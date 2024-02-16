News & Insights

Norway's Kollsnes gas plant capacity curb related to Mongstad fire

February 16, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes operated at a reduced capacity on Friday following a fire on Thursday that closed down the nearby Mongstad refinery, gas infrastructure operator Gassco said.

"The capacity is somewhat reduced at Kollsnes because of the events at Mongstad yesterday," a spokesperson for Gassco said.

Output at Kollsnes was reduced to 135 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday from a full capacity of 158 mcm/day and is expected to remain cut until Saturday at least, according to Gassco's transparency website.

Kollsnes and Mongstad are connected through the Vestprosess pipeline, which transports wet gas that is later fractioned into petroleum products propane, butane and naphtha.

Operations at Kollsnes were being adapted to the Mongstad outage, reducing the overall capacity in a conversion phase, Gassco's spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

