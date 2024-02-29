News & Insights

Norway's king may soon return home from Malaysia, palace says

Credit: REUTERS/NTB

February 29, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald may return home from Malaysia in a few days following his hospitalisation, the Norwegian royal household said on Thursday.

"His majesty the king's physician reports today that the king is improving," it said in a statement.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private trip to the South East Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

The palace on Thursday said King Harald was expected to remain in hospital for a few more days before flying home, and that the government had asked Norway's military to assist with the travel.

