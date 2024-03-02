Norway's king has pacemaker implanted in Malaysia after falling ill on holiday

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3 and 5

March 2 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald had a temporary pacemaker implanted on Saturday at a hospital in Malaysia after falling ill while on holiday there, the Norwegian royal household said.

"The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful," the palace said in a statement, adding that he is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest.

The procedure should make the journey home safer, likely in a couple of days, it said.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday in the South-East Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mrinmay.dey@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7362903319;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.