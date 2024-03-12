News & Insights

Norway's King Harald to receive permanent pacemaker on Tuesday

March 12, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald will receive a permanent pacemaker on Tuesday, the royal court said in a statement, after the monarch received a temporary device at a hospital in Malaysia on March 2.

The procedure will take place mid-morning local time, the court said, adding that the king would remain in hospital for a few days after the procedure.

The 87-year-old was hospitalised late last month for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and was later transferred to Norway for further treatment. His doctors later said a permanent pacemaker device would be implanted.

King Harald, Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years and has undergone heart surgery.

Crown Prince Haakon is presiding in his father's absence.

