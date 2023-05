Norway's King Harald in hospital with infection, condition stable

Adds detail of king's schedule

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald has been hospitalised to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.

The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.

The king had been due to attend a ceremony in Oslo on Monday commemorating the end of World War Two.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Essi Lehto, Louise Rasmussen and Alison Williams)

