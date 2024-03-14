News & Insights

Norway's King Harald has been discharged from hospital after getting pacemaker

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

March 14, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

Adds detail from statement in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald has been discharged from the hospital after receiving a permanent pacemaker earlier this week and is doing well, the royal court said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave until April 8 to rest and recuperate, the court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalised late last month for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there on March 2.

He was later transferred to Norway for further treatment and received a pacemaker implant on Tuesday in a scheduled operation to help compensate for a low heart rate.

Crown Prince Haakon has been carrying out his father's duties in the latter's absence.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.