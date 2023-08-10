Norway's July core inflation eases, but still higher than expected

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate eased in July but the decline was smaller than had been expected, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Thursday, maintaining an upwards pressure on interest rates.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 6.4% year on year, down from a record 7.0% in June but exceeding the 6.3% average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

