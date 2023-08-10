Norway's July core inflation eases, but beats expectations

Adds statistics agency quote in 3rd paragraph, analyst in paragraphs 6-7, currency in 8th paragraph

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate eased in July but the decline was smaller than expected, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Thursday, maintaining upward pressure on interest rates.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 6.4% year on year, down from a record 7.0% in June but exceeding the 6.3% average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

"Despite the decline in the year-on-year rate from the previous month, price growth remains at a high level," SSB said in a statement.

The central bank, which aims for core inflation of 2.0%, had predicted 6.3% for July.

Norges Bank said in June it aims for another rate hike in August, predicting it would rise by 25 basis points to 4.0% from the current 3.75% and likely increase further to 4.25% later in the year.

Nordea Markets said the July data pointed to a likely 25 basis points (bp) increase when the central bank announces its next rate decision on Aug. 17.

"While the outcome was slightly higher than Norges Bank's expectations at 6.3%, this is not enough to force a change to Norges Bank's plans," Nordea said in a note to clients.

Norway's crown currency strengthened to 11.18 against the euro by 0632 GMT from 11.20 ahead of the data release.

