Commodities

Norway's Hydro to cut Slovakia aluminium output further due to power prices

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TERJE SOLSVIK

Norsk Hydro's majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will further curtail its output in response to high electricity costs, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro's NHY.OL majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will further curtail its output in response to high electricity costs, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

The Slovalco plant, 55.3% owned by Hydro, will lower production to approximately 60% of capacity from around 80% currently, the company said.

The latest cut corresponds to an annual reduction of 35,000 tonnes of aluminium.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular