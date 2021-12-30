Norway's Hydro to cut Slovakia aluminium output further due to power prices

OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro's NHY.OL majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will further curtail its output in response to high electricity costs, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

The Slovalco plant, 55.3% owned by Hydro, will lower production to approximately 60% of capacity from around 80% currently, the company said.

The latest cut corresponds to an annual reduction of 35,000 tonnes of aluminium.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

