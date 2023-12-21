News & Insights

Norway's Hydro to book $570 mln impairment loss in Q4

December 21, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Hydro NHY.OL said on Thursday it expects an impairment loss of about 5.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($570.29 million) in the fourth quarter due to challenging alumina market conditions and Australian power price insecurity.

Hydro will write down about 3.8 billion crowns in its Bauxite & Alumina (B&A) segment in Brazil, it said in a statement, adding that the impairment will mainly affect the carrying value of goodwill and property, plant, and equipment.

"In the short and medium term, we see challenging alumina markets and weak cash flow generation in B&A coming from market volatility in times of geopolitical turmoil, impacting the current valuation of the assets," Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

