Norway's Hydro plans wind farm to power industrial plants

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL and two partners said on Monday they plan to build an onshore wind farm costing between 3 and 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($304 million-$405 million) on Norway's west coast.

The plant, if approved, would have output of 1 terrawatt hour (TWh) of electricity, providing renewable power to existing and future industry in the Hoeyanger and Sunnfjord region from 50 wind turbines.

Onshore wind farm projects in Norway have met resistance in recent years from local communities fearing damage to pristine nature, but Hydro said it hoped to overcome any potential objections.

"The project will provide yearly income for Hoeyanger and Sunnfjord municipalities, as well as local value creation in the development and operation of the wind farm," the company said in a statement.

"Hydro Hoeyanger needs more renewable power by 2030 in order to safeguard our aluminium production and the 180 jobs in the local community," it added.

Hydro's partners in the project are electricity company Eviny and wind power developer Zephyr.

($1 = 9.8687 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.