Norway's Hydro makes $240 mln bid for Poland's Alumetal

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Friday it had offered to buy Polish recycler Alumetal AMT.WA for 1.07 billion zloty ($240.4 million).

Hydro said two members of Alumetal's supervisory board and all members of the management board had already agreed to the bid, giving the Norwegian company a stake of 39% so far.

($1 = 4.4514 zlotys)

