Norway's Hurtigruten vows 25% emissions cut from planned ship upgrades

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise and freight company Hurtigruten said on Tuesday it will upgrade its seven Norwegian Coastal Express ships to run on batteries and biofuel by 2023, curbing emissions by 25%.

The vessels will be upgraded using a combination of technologies and solutions specially adapted for each individual ship, Hurtigruten said, adding that it would also introduce certified biofuel across the fleet this summer.

All seven ships have already been fitted with shore-power connectivity, which eliminates all emissions when connected in port. Norway's power production is almost fully renewable, dominated by hydropwer.

Three of the ships will undergo a transformation to battery-hybrid power by installing new low-emission engines and large battery packs, with the contract awarded to Kongsberg Maritime, part of Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen KOG.OL.

Hurtigruten had previously said it wanted to convert the ships to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), but that plan has now been scrapped.

"Our goal is to operate all our ships and all our cruises completely emission-free," Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.

The upgrade to all seven ships will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 25% and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 80%, the company said.

In 2019, it reported average CO2 emissions of 218 kilograms per nautical mile and NOx emissions of 4 kilograms per nautical mile.

In addition, Hurtigruten Expeditions, which operates cruises to destinations outside of Norway, will also start trials with biofuel on selected ships and itineraries in 2021, the company said.

Two of its expedition ships have already been converted to battery-hybrid solutions, with a further ship undergoing upgrades.

Like most of the global cruise industry, Hurtigruten has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, halting its expedition voyages and scaling back its Norwegian coast operations, which act as a vital transport route, especially in the sparsely-populated northern part of the country.

(Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by Paul Simao)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.