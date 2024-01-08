Norway's HitecVision sells oil service firm to UK's McIntyre Partners

News & Insights

January 08, 2024

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian private equity group HitecVision has agreed to sell energy services business Moreld Group to Britain's McIntyre Partners for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said on Monday.

Moreld, which provides services to oil firms offshore and other marine industries had an estimated revenue of 5 billion crowns ($481.70 million) in 2023, HitecVision said in a statement.

McIntyre Partners said in a separate statement the acquisition would provide it opportunities to benefit from investments in offshore activities, including field-life extensions, decarbonisation and renewables.

Moreld's management and Velocity Partners, a newly formed specialist private equity firm, will hold minority stakes in the company, it added.

($1 = 10.3799 Norwegian crowns)

