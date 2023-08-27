News & Insights

Norway’s Gassco schedules -7.3 mcm per day outage for August 28 at 0400-August 29 at 0400

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

August 27, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Norwegian gas system operator Gassco scheduled a gas outage involving -7.3 million cubic metres per day at Fields Delivering Into SEGAL from August 28 at 0400 to August 29 at 0400, it said in a market message on Sunday. The following are details of the outage: ------------------ Affected facility: Fields Delivering Into SEGAL Scope of outage: -7.3 mcm Start of outage: 2023-08-28T06:00:00+0200 Expected end of outage: 2023-08-29T06:00:00+0200 Gassco comment: Uncertain duration (Reporting by the Oslo newsroom; oslo.newsroom@allreleases.net)

