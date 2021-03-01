Norway's Flyr airline rises 20% after IPO

Commodities

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The shares of Norway's Flyr FLYR-ME.OL airline rose 20% in its debut trade on Oslo's Euronext Growth stock market on Monday as the start-up carrier prepares to take up competition with established players Norwegian Air NORR.OL and SAS.ST.

Flyr, which means "flying" in Norwegian, aims to launch its maiden flight by mid-2021, serving domestic routes in Norway and also offering trips to major European destinations, it said.

Founded by airline industry veterans, Flyr initially aims to buy or lease a fleet of eight aircraft with a gradual increase to 28 jets during the next 3-4 years.

The fledgling company traded at 6 Norwegian crowns per share at 0804 GMT, up from 5 crowns in the initial public offering, giving it a market value of 900 million crowns ($104.50 million), following strong demand in the IPO.

Brokers Arctic Securities, Carnegie and Sparebank 1 Markets managed the IPO.

($1 = 8.6128 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

