Energy
EQNR

Norway's Equinor to raise gas output from major fields

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, delivering higher volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, operator Equinor said on Wednesday.

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, delivering higher volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

Adjusted production permits from the government will allow the Oseberg field to increase its gas exports by around one billion cubic metres (bcm) in the period until Sept. 30, Equinor said. The Heidrun field can meanwhile increase by 0.4 bcm for the calendar year 2022.

"1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meet the gas demand of around 1.4 million European homes during a year," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR COP SHEL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

What's Behind The Russian Aggression In Ukraine, The West’s Response And The Weaponization Of Energy

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular