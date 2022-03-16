Norway's Equinor to raise gas output from major fields

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, delivering higher volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

Adjusted production permits from the government will allow the Oseberg field to increase its gas exports by around one billion cubic metres (bcm) in the period until Sept. 30, Equinor said. The Heidrun field can meanwhile increase by 0.4 bcm for the calendar year 2022.

"1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meet the gas demand of around 1.4 million European homes during a year," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

