Norway's Equinor-owned Aasgard B oil and gas platform shut after fire

Recasts with more details

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Equinor-owned EQNR.OL Aasgard B oil and gas processing platform was shut and partly evacuated late Sunday following a fire in a transformer, causing a production outage, newspaper Adresseavisen reported on Monday.

There were no injuries onboard the facility located some 200 kilometres offshore in the Norwegian Sea, an Equinor spokesperson was quoted as saying by the report.

The shutdown resulted in an outage of gas production amounting to 19.8 million cubic metres per day with "uncertain duration and capacity consequence", Aasgard's pipeline operator Gassco said in a regulatory filing.

Norway, Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, is still expected on Monday to deliver some 307 million cubic metres of gas via pipelines to Britain and the European Union, according to Gassco.

Sometimes spelled Asgard or Åsgard, the semi-submersible floating Aasgard B platform has processing facilities for gas treatment and stabilisation of oil and condensates.

In addition to Aasgard B, the wider field consists of a production vessel known as Aasgard A and a storage facility known as Aasgard C.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

There was no immediate information on how the outage affected oil and oil condensate output.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

