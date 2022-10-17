US Markets
Norway's Equinor may buy UK oilfields from CNOOC, newspaper DN reports

Nora Buli Reuters
Equinor is considering buying British oilfield assets from China's CNOOC for between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9-billion-$2.8 billion), Norwegian newspaper DN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL is considering buying British oilfield assets from China's CNOOC 0883.HK for between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9-billion-$2.8 billion), Norwegian newspaper DN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The plan is to complete the deal by the end of the year, DN added.

"As a matter of principle, we never comment on rumours and speculations," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters when asked to comment on the DN report.

