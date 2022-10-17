Norway's Equinor may buy UK oilfields from CNOOC, newspaper DN reports

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL is considering buying British oilfield assets from China's CNOOC 0883.HK for between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9-billion-$2.8 billion), Norwegian newspaper DN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 10.6311 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

