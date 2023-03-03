EQNR

Norway's Equinor buys Suncor Energy UK in $850 mln deal

March 03, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor EQNR.OL said on Friday it will acquire Suncor Energy UK Limited SU.TO for $850 million.

The company said the deal includes a 29.9% stake in the Buzzard oil field, an additional 40% stake in the Rosebank development and will also see Equinor taking on Suncor's UK-based employees who work with these assets.

"This transaction is in line with Equinor's strategy of optimising our oil & gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries," Philippe Mathieu, the company's head of international exploration and production, said in a statement.

