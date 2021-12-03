Norway's Entra to buy rival property firm Oslo Areal for $1.5 bln

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian real estate firm Entra ENTRA.OL said on Friday it had agreed to buy rival Oslo Areal for 13.55 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.48 billion), in the latest case of consolidation in the Nordic real estate sector.

Oslo Areal's joint owners, Norwegian insurer Gjensidige GJFS.OL and Swedish pension provider AMF Pensionsforsakring, in late October said they were contemplating a sale of the firm, of which they each own 50%.

($1 = 9.1395 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

