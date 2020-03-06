Norway's Elkem shuts head office in Oslo due to coronavirus

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Elkem ELK.OL, a supplier of silicone and silicon materials, has temporarily closed its head office in Oslo after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

"The affected individual is in good health but has been quarantined after dialogue with medical personnel, in line with public health authorities' recommendations," it said in a statement.

The major supplier to metals makers and chemical industries added that the temporary closure of its head office would not affect its operations.

