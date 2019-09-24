Norway's DNB warns of $111 loan loss provision

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB DNB.OL will book at loan loss provision of about 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($110.6 million) in the third quarter related to one of its customers, it said on Tuesday.

The loss stems from "recent events and current circumstances related to one specific loan engagement", DNB said, although it did not name the client.

($1 = 9.0426 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

