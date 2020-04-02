Norway's DNB to decide on 2019 dividend "no later than December"

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's biggest bank DNB has postponed its annual general meeting and will decide whether to pay a dividend for 2019 at an extraordinary general meeting held "no later than December 2020," it said on Thursday.

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - Norway's biggest bank DNB DNB.OL has postponed its annual general meeting and will decide whether to pay a dividend for 2019 at an extraordinary general meeting held "no later than December 2020," it said on Thursday.

A decision on share buybacks will similarly be put off to a later time, DNB added.

Norway's financial industry regulator has told banks to reconsider their dividend plans and share buybacks in light of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Norwegian government is DNB's largest shareholder, owning just over one third of the bank's stock.

DNB in February proposed a dividend of 9 Norwegian crowns per share for 2019, up 0.75 crown from a year earlier, and also said it planned to increase its share buyback programme to 2.0% of its overall stock.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters