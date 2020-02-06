Norway's DNB raises dividend as Q4 earnings top forecast

(Adds quote, detail) OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - DNB , Norway's biggest bank, said on Thursday it would raise its dividend and buy back more shares as it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. DNB proposed a dividend of 9 Norwegian crowns ($0.9802) per share, up from 8.25 crowns the year before, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 8.84 crowns per share. [nL8N2A40TH] DNB earned a net profit of 5.9 billion Norwegian crowns for the October-December period, down from 6.9 billion a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 5.30 billion. Net interest income, a key measure of recurring revenue, rose to 10.3 billion crowns from 9.6 billion a year ago, beating an average forecast of 10.1 billion. "The Norwegian economy is still doing very well, although we do expect the growth to decline somewhat over the next few years," Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement. "The Norwegian business community is in a very exciting period of restructuring, and we see that several industries are working on developing sustainable technology," she added. DNB raised its equity buyback programme to 2.0% of its overall stock from 1.5% previously. It has so far bought 10.7 million shares on the open market, and now aims to buy a further 10.2 million shares, it said. ($1 = 9.1822 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche) ((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592)) Keywords: DNB RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

