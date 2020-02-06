Norway's DNB raises dividend as Q4 earnings top forecast

Norway's DNB said on Thursday it would raise its dividend and buy back more shares as it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

DNB proposed a dividend of 9 Norwegian crowns ($0.9802) per share, up from 8.25 crowns the year before, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 8.84 crowns per share.

Norway's biggest bank earned a net profit of 5.9 billion Norwegian crowns for the October-December period, down from 6.9 billion a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 5.30 billion.

($1 = 9.1822 Norwegian crowns)

