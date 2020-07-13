Norway's DNB quarterly earnings beat expectations, outlook improving

Adds detail, quote

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL said the economic outlook was now clearer with loan loss provisions related to the coronavirus crisis lower in the second quarter than in the first quarter while profits for the latest three-month period beat expectations.

Net profit fell to 5.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($533 million) for the April-June period from 6.1 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Norway's biggest bank booked loan loss provisions of 2.12 billion crowns in the quarter, up from 450 million crowns a year ago, after racking up losses of 5.77 billion crowns in the first quarter when the economy came to a standstill during a country-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Oil companies were most affected, accounting for 88% of the DNB's impairment losses in the quarter, the bank said, while losses for in other sectors and private customers were low.

"The Norwegian economy is landing on its feet, and in a number of areas, things are looking a lot brighter than they did at the end of last quarter," Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

Oil and gas producers are suffering from a crash in crude prices as demand for fuel plunged amid the pandemic. Norway's parliament has enacted a tax cut to help alleviate the impact for the country's key export industry.

($1 = 9.3886 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.