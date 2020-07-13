Norway's DNB Q2 earnings beat expectations, outlook improving

Corrects to Q2 from Q1 in the headline

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL said the economic outlook as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is now less uncertain with loan losses lower in the second quarter compared to the first as it reported quarterly profits above expectations on Monday.

Net profit fell to 5.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($532.56 million) for the April-June period from 6.1 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.3886 Norwegian crowns)

