Norway's DNB misses Q1 forecast on surge in loss provisions

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Norway's DNB reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday as the bank set aside reserves to meet future loan defaults amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices that hurt many clients.

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday as the bank set aside reserves to meet future loan defaults amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices that hurt many clients.

Net profit fell to 4.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($389 million) for the January-March period from 7.6 billion crowns a year earlier, lagging the average forecast of 7.74 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Loan loss provisions amounted to 5.77 billion crowns, up from 316 million a year ago, with 2.6 billion crowns stemming from the oil industry.

"When the future prospects for the economy become weaker, we have a duty to set aside money for future losses straight away," Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

"The accounting rules have recently been made more stringent on this point. That's why impairment losses are increasing despite the fact that we haven't seen a wave of bankruptcies," she added.

Norway's biggest bank had already postponed its decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019 until later this year due to the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

($1 = 10.2891 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters