Norway's DNB misses Q1 forecast on mounting loss provisions

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday as the bank set aside reserves to meet future loan defaults amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices that hurt many clients.

Net profit fell to 4.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($389 million) for the January-March period from 7.6 billion crowns a year earlier, lagging the average forecast of 7.74 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.2891 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.