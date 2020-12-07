DNB

Norway's DNB faces $45 mln fine over money laundering compliance work

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

DNB, Norway's biggest bank, could be fined 400 million Norwegian crowns ($45.4 million) by the country's financial regulator (FSA) for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, the bank said on Monday.

Adds detail

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - DNB DNB.OL, Norway's biggest bank, could be fined 400 million Norwegian crowns ($45.4 million) by the country's financial regulator (FSA) for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, the bank said on Monday.

"The possible fine that DNB has been notified of is not related to any suspicions of money laundering or complicity in money laundering, but rather what (the FSA) considers to be inadequate compliance with the anti-money laundering rules and legislation," DNB said.

The bank will now examine FSA's preliminary report and submit a response, it said.

"The fight against financial crime is an important part of DNB's corporate responsibility, and it is a task on which the company spends considerable resources," the bank said.

The indicated fine corresponds to around 0.7% of DNB's annual revenue.

The FSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 8.8151 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More