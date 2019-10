OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norway's currency weakened to an all-time low against the euro on Thursday, costing as much as 10.1800 crowns per euro at 0622 GMT and exceeding a previous record of 10.1700 set in December 2008, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

