Norway's currency important to rates - central bank governor

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown's movement against other currencies remains an important factor in the central bank's monetary policy, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Wednesday.

"The crown is important to rates ... but it's far too early to give any kind of signals," Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

The crown has rallied by 4.5% since touching all-time lows against the euro last October, strengthening to 9.85 from 10.31, even though it usually softens late in the year due to seasonal investment flows.

"It has not been the typical pattern," Olsen said, adding that short-term currency movements were often hard to explain.

Norges Bank said in December that the policy rate would most likely remain on hold for the time being, albeit still with a greater chance of hikes than of cuts.

The central bank's next rate decision is due on Jan. 23, followed by the governor's annual speech on the economy on Feb. 13.

