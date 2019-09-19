Norway's crown jumps after cenbank hikes rates

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway's crown rallied on Thursday after Norges bank raised its interest rate, making the central bank one of the few to be tightening policy in the developed world.

Policymakers raised the policy rate to 1.5% from 1.25% but said further policy tightening had become less likely amid a global slowdown. Economists polled by Reuters were split on whether the central bank would hike.

The crown rallied to as high as 9.812 crowns per euro EURNOK=D3, its strongest since Aug. 1, before settling at 9.8575 crowns, up 0.1% on the day.

Against the dollar the Norwegian currency rose 0.6% to 8.880 NOK=D3, its highest since mid-August.

