Norway's crown hits record low 10.50 against euro

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway's currency weakened to an all-time low against the euro on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak pummelled global stock markets as well as the price of crude oil, the country's most important export.

The euro cost as much as 10.5019 crowns at 1316 GMT, exceeding a previous record of 10.4387 on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.